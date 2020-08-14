Spirit of anti-invasion war to navigate China through challenges

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Seventy-five years ago, on Aug. 15, Japan announced its surrender in World War II, which marks the Chinese people's victory against the invaders. The courage to fight against evil and darkness China showed in the Chinese resistance war against the Japanese invasion has become significant forces for steering through new challenges, especially when the country faces the threat of hegemonism and blockades to impede its development.

During the 14-year anti-invasion war, China was the major oriental battlefield against fascists, in which it provided strategic re-enforcement to the anti-fascist war elsewhere in the world.

The war tested the will, courage and strength of the Chinese people and highlighted the resilience of the nation to overcome major challenges. China has shown the heroism of not fearing violence and fighting to the end, the tenacity and perseverance against challenges and the firm faith in victory over all difficulties.

Now, some politicians in the United States have been making slanderous attacks on China. They used issues related to Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan to interfere in China's internal affairs, took a number of provocative actions in the South China Sea, viciously attacked China's political system, attempted to drive a wedge between the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people and conducted repressive moves in various domains such as increasing tariffs and suppressing high-tech companies. Their aggressive and blatant bullying behavior crosses the moral line in international relations and contravenes the trend of the times.

Facing the threats, China has clear guiding principles. It does not provoke, and it will not flinch from provocations, either. It will not move to the beat of villains or put up with their wickedness.

On issues concerning China's core interests and national dignity, there is simply no room for it to back down. If China gives up an inch, they will ask for a mile, and they will never stop undermining China's sovereignty and dignity.

Much stronger than 75 years ago, China has the determination, resolve and national strength to overcome all challenges. It has the courage, ability and wisdom to prevail over the bullying and tests. No country or individual can hold back the historic march toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The experience of war makes people value peace all the more. As a country committed to pursuing peaceful development and building a community with a shared future for humanity, China believes in rational and practical measures to handle the issues of the Sino-U.S. relationship and will never allow a handful of self-serving U.S. politicians to push the relationship into serious jeopardy.

In the interest of peace, the Chinese people are resolved to pursue friendly relations with all other people, defend the gains of the victory of World War II and make greater contributions to mankind. China firmly believes that justice, peace and the people will prevail.