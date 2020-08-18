Xi calls on youth to make new, greater contributions to undertakings of Party, country

People pose for a group photo during a theme event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at a square in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed that the country's youth should be mobilized to make new and greater contributions to undertakings of the Party and the country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to a session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students' Federation, which opened in Beijing on Monday morning.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended congratulations on the opening of the meetings, and sincere greetings to young students and young people of all ethnic groups and all walks of life in China, as well as overseas Chinese youth.

Over the past five years, under the leadership of the Party and with the help and guidance of Chinese Communist Youth League organizations, youth federations and students' federations at all levels have played an important role in the Party's work related to youth.

Noting that the country is about to secure a victory in completing building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and embark on a new journey toward the second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country, Xi called on Chinese youth to have firm ideals and convictions, and work tirelessly with the people in the new era.

Xi urged Party committees and governments at all levels to improve leadership in youth work and continue their support to youth federations and students' federations.

Youth federations and students' federations were asked to deepen reform and innovation, and organize and motivate the youth and students to follow the Party and make new and greater contributions to undertakings of the Party and the country.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening meeting, together with the other about 3,000 representatives and officials.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends the opening meeting of a session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students' Federation in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, read Xi's letter at the meeting.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the meeting on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Sun called on the young Chinese to rally more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and strive to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

The gatherings will summarize the work of the All-China Youth Federation and All-China Students' Federation in the past five years, and analyze and decide on the work plans for the next five years.