Brief introduction of International Army Games 2020

The International Army Games (IAG) 2020 is planned to hold 30 international competitions on the territory of five states – Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus and Uzbekistan, from August 23 to September 5.

This is the 7th time that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has sent its troops to the event, with the second place as best result for three times. This year, the PLA will participate in six competitions, namely the "Tank Biathlon", "Safe Environment", "Masters of Armored Vehicles", "Army Scout Masters", "Open Water" and "Airborne Platoon".

At such a critical moment in fighting COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese military's participation in IAG aims to further strengthen the strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries and deepen their practical cooperation in military training, said the Chinese defense spokesperson Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang.