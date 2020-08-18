China joins ATT conference as a state party for the first time

A Chinese diplomat attends a press briefing after China deposited the instrument of accession to the ATT, July 7, 2020. /CGTN

China on Monday attended the Conference of States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) as a state party for the first time and called for strict arms control mechanisms in a written statement submitted to the meeting.

The sixth Conference of States Parties to the ATT was convened by written procedure on Monday and is expected to last until Friday.

In its statement, China made proposals on further strengthening the ATT and urged countries to refrain from selling arms to non-state actors and to stop interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign countries through arms sales.

China advocated strengthening the interaction and coordination of conventional arms control mechanisms within the UN framework and actively supported the UN in playing a central role in conventional arms control.

In a phone call with president of the conference Federico Villegas and head of the ATT secretariat Dumisani Dladla, Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Disarmament Affairs Li Song said China supported strict management of military exports and urged state parties to take a "prudent and responsible attitude" toward the issue and enhance crackdowns on illicit arms transfers.

Li also reiterated his country's support for global arms trade governance, saying it is an important step to safeguard regional and international peace and stability.

China's participation in the ATT, according to Li, shows its determination and sincerity in supporting multilateralism and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

China joined the ATT after permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun deposited the instrument of accession with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in July.