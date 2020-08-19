First documentary film on overseas Chinese peacekeepers to be released soon

BEIJING, Aug. 19 -- The Blue Defensive Line, China's first overseas peacekeeping battlefield documentary film, is set to be released on September 18, with the fixed posters and trailers being publicized on Tuesday.

This film makes a vivid record of the experience of all members assigned to the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan from 2015 to 2019. The camera follows them all the way from China to Africa, truly reappearing how the China's first completely-formed infantry battalion to South Sudan has protected the safety of the local refugee camp during the war.

As the latest country in the world, South Sudan is deeply troubled by chaos caused by wars, and the constant ethnic conflicts have brought humanitarian disasters. The main task of the peacekeeping force is to stop conflicts, restore peace, and help civilians who have been harmed in the war under the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. China has continuously sent six batches of peacekeeping infantry battalions to South Sudan until now.

The year of 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the Chinese military's participation in UN peacekeeping operations. In the past 30 years, Chinese peacekeepers have fulfilled their mission to protect peace in the dangerous and turbulent UN peacekeeping mission areas. So far, the United Nations has organized 71 peacekeeping operations and China has participated in 25 of them, accumulatively dispatching more than 40,000 peacekeepers.