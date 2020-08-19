US move seriously undermines peace in Taiwan Strait: Spokesman

BEIJING, Aug. 19 -- The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin sailed through the Taiwan Strait on August 18, which was tracked and monitored by the naval and aerial forces under the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) for the entire course, said Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesman for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement published on Wednesday.

Recently, the US has been harassing China regarding Taiwan-related issues and sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces, seriously threatening the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Zhang said.

He pointed out in the statement that any words or moves undermining the one-China principle and stirring up troubles in the Taiwan Strait are not in the fundamental interests of both China and the United States, harm the common well-being of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and pose real threats to regional peace and stability, which is extremely dangerous.