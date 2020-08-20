Xi instructs army to complete follow-up tasks of flood control, disaster relief

President Xi Jinping gives an instruction after hearing reports from the military on joining localities in battling floods across the country, Aug 20, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

HEFEI -- President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has instructed the armed forces to make unremitting efforts to complete the follow-up tasks of flood control and disaster relief.

Xi, who was inspecting flood control and disaster relief in East China's Anhui province, gave the instruction Thursday after hearing reports from the military on joining localities in battling floods across the country.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expresses his regards to those fighting the floods at the front line, including military personnel from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force, at a section of a dam in Feidong county of Hefei, Anhui province, Aug 19, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]