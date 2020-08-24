IAG 2020 kicks off in Moscow

The opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2020 (Photo by Lai Yuhong)

By Lai Yuhong and Zhang Zhihua

MOSCOW, Aug. 24 -- The opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2020 (IAG 2020) and the Army-2020 International Military and Technical Forum was held on August 23 in the Patriot Park in the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video-streamed speech that the competition and forum would serve the purpose of strengthening ties between countries in the defense sphere.

President Putin said at the opening ceremony that the military competition events make the international community have the opportunity to see the capabilities of the Russian armed forces, learn about the latest achievements of the Russian and foreign defense industries, as well as successful projects of international cooperation, also facilitate the open and friendly exchange of experience among the participants, and contribute to strengthening peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding among countries and peoples.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in his speech that the IAG 2020 would bring a visual feast to the participating players and the audience, and the International Military and Technical Forum Army-2020 would serve as a platform to carry out more cooperation projects and strengthen cooperation in terms of international military technology.

The IAG was initiated by the Russian Ministry of Defense. After 7 years of development, it has gradually embarked on a standardized track and become an open international military exchange and cooperation platform with a certain reputation and influence.

The IAG 2020 has been scheduled to run from August 23 to September 5 in Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. A total of 156 teams from more than 30 countries and regions will participate in the competition, with more than 5,000 personnel involved. China has sent 6 teams of more than 260 troops to participate in six contests of the "Tank Biathlon", "Safe Environment", "Masters of Armored Vehicles", "Army Scout Masters", "Open Waters" and "Airborne Platoon".

The International Military and Technical Forum Army-2020 will be held in the Patriot Park and the Kubinka Airport in Moscow from August 23 to August 29, with more than 1,500 enterprises from more than 70 countries and regions involved.