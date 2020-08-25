Troops stationed on Nansha Islands formulate standardized recipes

By XuWanzhongand Li Youtao

NANSHA, Aug. 25 -- Recently, the logistic support department of the PLA troops stationed on the Nansha Islands calculated and analyzed the food waste in the cafeteria on the Yongshu Reef of the Nansha Islands. They found that the average daily food waste per capita has dropped from 1.5 kg to 0.8 kg, with the dietary satisfaction rate being increased by six percentage compared with that of the last month.

Just in the past several months, the troops on the Nansha Islands further standardized the cold chain supply procedures including the food source control and refrigerated packaging, which has greatly reduced damage and waste of food during food transportation.

In response to the food storage difficulty on islands and reefs, the troops scientifically formulated food financing and supply plans in a bid to prevent waste caused by oversupply. They even formulated standardized recipes for troops stationed on the islands and reefs, as well as diners-amount-based dining plans.

Besides, considering the natural environment of the Nansha Islands and Reefs, the troops have also increased the training for chefs, improved their cooking skills and reduced kitchen waste in a refined approach.