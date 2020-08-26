PLA participates in International Army Games 2020

Chinese delegation enters the stadium during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2020 and the Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Tian Dingyu)

MOSCOW, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has sent over 260 soldiers from six teams this year to participate in the ongoing International Army Games 2020.

The International Army Games was initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry seven years ago. This year, the event was kicked off in Russia, and will be held in multiple countries including Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5.

The Chinese contestants are competing in six competitions, including tank biathlon and scouting competition. More than 5,000 participants from over 30 countries and regions take part in this year's games.

Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2020 shows a performance during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2020 and the Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum in Moscow, Russia. (Xinhua/Tian Dingyu)