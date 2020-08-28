PLA to conduct military exercises in central Yellow Sea



The screenshot of the notice on the website of the Maritime Safety Administration of the People’s Republic of China on August 26

BEIJING, Aug. 28 – According to the notice released by the Maritime Safety Administration of the People’s Republic of China on August 26, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will hold military exercises in central Yellow Sea from August 29 to September 3, 2020. During this period, no vessel shall be allowed to navigate within the water areas bounded by the lines joining 35-02N 122-43.5E，35-02N 121-53.5E，34-39.5N 121-53.5E and 34-39.5N 122-43.5E.

LYG0045，MIDDLE YELLOW SEA MILITARY MANEUVER FROM 29 AUG TO 3 SEP IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 35-02N 122-43.5E，35-02N 121-53.5E，34-39.5N 121-53.5E AND 34-39.5N 122-43.5E，ENTERING PROHIBITED. LYGMSA CHINA.