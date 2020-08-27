China's recent military exercises not targeted at any country

BEIJING, Aug. 27 -- China’s recent military exercises in waters of the Yellow Sea and the South China Sea are not targeted at any country, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of China, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Wu Qian said that according to the annual military training arrangement, the Chinese military recently organized routine military exercises in the sea and airspace to the southeast of Qingdao and to the west of Lvshun, in the sea and airspace around the Nansha islands and reefs, and in the sea and airspace of the Xisha Islands and to the north of Xisha Islands.

Wu stressed that the above exercises are not targeted at any country.