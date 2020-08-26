PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 23rd routine rotation

HONG KONG, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Tuesday completed the 23rd rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.

Approved by the Central Military Commission, the move is a normal routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The officers and soldiers leaving Hong Kong on rotation had successfully completed all tasks during their garrison in Hong Kong. On their departure, through the garrison's information office, they thanked all sectors of the Hong Kong society and the general public for their support during their stay in Hong Kong.

The new personnel have been trained and carried out studies in bases in the mainland to master military skills to fulfill the defence duty of Hong Kong's defense before arriving at the garrison barracks.

They pledged to resolutely obey the command of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, strictly abide by the Basic Law of the HKSAR, the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the HKSAR and other HKSAR laws and effectively perform the defense duty of Hong Kong so as to make new and greater contributions to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests and maintaining Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.