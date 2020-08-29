PLA Garrison in Macao completes 21st routine rotation

The PLA Garrison in Macao. /CCTV

The Macao Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) completed its 21st rotation early Saturday since it began garrisoning the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) in 1999.

The officers and soldiers leaving Macao on rotation had successfully completed all tasks during their garrison in the region and their work has been widely recognized by Macao compatriots.

The new personnel have been trained and taken courses to systematically master military skills, knowledge of Macao's situation and related laws, equipped with necessary skills to perform their duty to defend Macao before arriving at the garrison barracks.

The PLA Macao Garrison has pledged to resolutely obey the command of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Central Military Commission and implement the "One Country, Two Systems" principle to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

It will strictly carry out the Basic Law of the Macao SAR and the Garrison Law, and make greater contributions to safeguarding Macao's peace and prosperity, the PLA Macao Garrison said.