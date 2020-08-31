China's Coast Guard cruises for high seas fishery in North Pacific

By Liu Xin

China has recently sent two coast guard ships to enforce fisheries law on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean. [Photo/Official WeChat account of China Coast Guard]

BEIJING, Aug. 31 -- Recently, the China Coast Guard (CCG) dispatched two Coast Guard vessels to the North Pacific Ocean to carry out a 31-day high seas fishery law enforcement cruise mission, with a total voyage of 11,189 nautical miles and a cruising area of approximately 74,000 square nautical miles.

This move aims to implement the UN General Assembly Resolution 46/215 and relevant international conventions and agreements including the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fishery Resources in the North Pacific Ocean, and to jointly maintain the order of high seas fishery production in the North Pacific Ocean.

It is known that since the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fishery Resources in the North Pacific Ocean came into effect in July 2015, the CCG has proactively dispatched vessels to the North Pacific Ocean to carry out law enforcement on high seas fishery under the requirements of the Convention.

The mission of this time marks the first cruise mission of a CCG vessel, which has just obtained the right to board and inspect after registered at the North Pacific Fisheries Commission for law enforcement.

From July 25 to August 24, the fleet attached to the CCG observed and supervised the vessels operating in waters of the North Pacific Ocean, and recorded the basic information of a total of 105 Chinese fishing boats, ensuring a generally ordered fishery production.

Next, the CCG will continue to carry out in-depth high seas law enforcement cruises, intensify law enforcement and supervision for commercial fishing vessels, strictly crack down on illegal fishing, so as to jointly maintain the order of high seas fishery production.