China demands India to withdraw troops that illegally trespassing LAC and avoid escalation on border

Indian and Chinese national flags flutter side by side at the Raisina hills in New Delhi, India, in this file photo. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHENGDU, Aug. 31 – India troops on Monday illegally trespassed the Line of Control (LOC) again at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake and near the Reqin Mountain and conducted flagrant provocations, said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, urging that the Indian side should immediately withdraw its troops and avoid any escalation in the situation.

Spokesperson Zhang made the remarks in a written statement responding to the recent China-India border situation on Monday night. He said that the Indian military’s move has violated the consensus reached in previous multi-level engagements and negotiations between China and India and stirred tension on the border.

Spokesperson Zhang further pointed out that India’s move has grossly violated China's territorial sovereignty, and severely damaged peace and stability in the China-India border area, and China is strongly opposed to the Indian side’s faithless act of repudiating past promises.

"We solemnly demand the Indian side to immediately withdraw its troops that illegally trespassing the border line, strictly control and restrain its frontline troops and earnestly honor its commitments, so as to avoid further escalation in the situation,” he stressed.

Spokesperson Zhang also said in the statement that the Chinese military is taking necessary countermeasures and will closely follow the developments to resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty, as well as peace and stability in the border region.