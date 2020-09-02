Chinese military to conduct drills in Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea

The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration on Sep.1, 2020.

BEIJING, Sep. 2 -- According to the notice released by China’s Lianyungang Maritime Safety Administration on September 1, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will hold live-fire military drills in southern waters of the Yellow Sea from September 2 to 4, 2020.

LYG0047，SOUTH YELLOW SEA GUN FIRING 0000UTC TO 1100UTC DAILY FROM 2 TO 4 SEPT IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 34-45-948N 119-19-728E、34-49-977N 119-18-947E、34-52-688N 119-20-308E、34-51-861N 119-23-816E、34-48-533N 119-23-554E

ENTERING PROHIBITED.

LYGMSA CHINA.

The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration on August 28, 2020.

Previously on August 28, China’s Dalian Maritime Safety Administration also posted a notice reading that the PLA is going to conduct military operations in the Bohai Sea from September 1 to 22, 2020.

BOHAI STRAIT AND NORTH HUANGHAI SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING:

1. 38°51′41″N 121°38′12″E

2. 38°34′12″N 121°38′12″E

3. 38°33′55″N 121°07′51″E

4. 38°48′13″N 121°14′03″E

FROM 280800UTC AUG. TO 040800UTC SEP.

ENTERING PROHIBITED.

LIAONING MSA CHINA.