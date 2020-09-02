Suspect using forged military ID detained at Kunming airport

By Zhang Jun and Ke Xue

KUNMING, Sept. 2 -- A Chinese man holding fake military ID was criminally detained by the police at Kunming Changshui International Airport in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on August 25.

The airport staff responsible for checking the epidemic prevention health codes of passengers entering Kunming found that the military ID presented by the man had some slight differences from the military IDs they had seen before during the check. Unable to determine its authenticity, the airport staff sought help from the local police station and the PLA garrison in Kunming.

Later, the results of military-civil joint verification revealed that the man was not an active service member, and because of defaulting on court orders of more than 20 debt dispute cases, he has been kept from traveling by plane according to law. So he forged a fake military ID to buy air ticket and attempted to use the fake identity to avoid entry inspection.

At present, the Yunnan provincial military command has used this case as an opportunity to set up multiple picket points throughout the province. The person who uses false military ID would be immediately detained in accordance with relevant regulations. For habitual offenders, their behavior would be recorded in the personal credit information system.