China opposes US release of report hyping 'Chinese military threat'





The People's Liberation Army opposes the United States' Pentagon releasing a report hyping up the so-called "Chinese military threat". It also promises to take further action in accordance with the development of the situation, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Pentagon published its annual assessment of the Chinese military on Tuesday, titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2020".

The report claimed China is seeking to build overseas military facilities in over a dozen countries, double the size of its nuclear arsenal and develop a military by mid-century that is equal to -- or in some cases superior to -- the US.

The ministry said the report is chock-full of Cold War and zero-sum game mentalities to hype the so-called "Chinese military threat". The report also has "misunderstood China's defense policy and military strategy, and smeared the PLA's modernization effort, defense spending, nuclear policies and other issues".

The ministry accuses the US report of driving a wedge between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, thus stirring up tension in the region.

"These actions are extremely erroneous, and China resolutely opposes them," the ministry said, adding it will take further action in accordance with the development of the situation.