16th batch of Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent all arrives in Sudan

BEIJING, Sept. 3 -- The second echelon of 115 members of the 16th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent arrived in Khartoum, capital of Sudan on August 31 for their 5-month peacekeeping mission. As of now, all the members have arrived in their mission areas.

This engineer contingent is consisted of 225 members, which includes engineering support team, logistic support team, security squadron and a primary hospital. They mainly come from a brigade of the 82nd Group Army under the PLA Central Theater Command. The first echelon of the contingent had arrived in Sudan on August 12.

As the only engineering and support force of the UN-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID)in the region, the Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent is mainly responsible for maintenance and upgrading of main roads, laying infrastructure, assembling prefabricated houses, building airports and aprons, etc.

Since receiving the assignment, intensive close training has been conducted for each squadron, covering subjects of pandemic prevention and control, security guard and patrol, infrastructure construction and medical rescue. After targeted personal training, each member of the contingent went through assessment to prove their competency in dealing with emergencies.

As the COVID-19 continues to bring challenges to their mission, seven types of anti-epidemic supplies totaling several thousand pieces were purchased in an urgent manner and related training had been conducted, introduced Wang Wenxuan, commissar of the contingent. "Being well prepared, we are confident to do our job well," said Wang.