Xi says China ready to work with Vietnam to promote ties

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China-Vietnam relations are standing at a new historical starting point and China is willing to work with Vietnam to push for steady and enduring development of bilateral ties.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with his counterpart, Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president.

China, Xi added, stands ready to join forces with Vietnam to strengthen strategic communication, increase political mutual trust, and maintain the political guidance role of and close communication between the leaderships of the two parties.