Chinese peacekeepers to DRC rescue trapped civilian vehicles

BEIJING, Feb. 8 -- The Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) successfully completed a road rescue mission on February 6, local time.

A sudden heavy rain hit the Bukavu area of South Kivu province in the DRC on February 6. A 500-meter-long section of the N2 Road in Bukavu was silted, with five civilian vehicles trapped and the traffic interrupted. After receiving the notice, the Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent immediately sent personnel and equipment to the scene.

The roads in the disaster area were covered by silt, slippery and muddy, difficult to drive. Five civilian vehicles were stuck in the mud, while dozens of vehicles were blocked on the road.

The peacekeepers tried to drive the bulldozer to clear the road silt in sections, diverting the traffic at the same time. They also used the bulldozer winch to drag and rescue the trapped vehicles in batches.

Finally, five trapped vehicles were safely towed out after more than three hours’ intense operation. The road silt was cleared, and the N2 road was open to traffic. As a result, the scientific and efficient rescue by the Chinese peacekeepers was highly praised by the local people.