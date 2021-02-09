Commander of PLA garrison extends Lunar New Year greetings to Hong Kong residents

HONG KONG -- Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chen Daoxiang and political commissar of the garrison Cai Yongzhong on Monday extended greetings to Hong Kong residents ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

In an open letter, they said the HKSAR government and Hong Kong compatriots have been committed to turning society from chaos to peace and order since the national security law in the HKSAR took effect in late June last year.

In 2020, various sectors commemorated the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the HKSAR Basic Law and there was a wider consensus on implementing "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law, they said.

They also spoke highly of the mutual assistance of the mainland and Hong Kong compatriots amid the COVID-19 epidemic and expressed gratitude to Hong Kong compatriots' support for the garrison in assuming its duty.

In the new year, the garrison will continue to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and make more contribution to Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, they said.