China's control center examines 52 BeiDou satellites

XI'AN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Xi'an Satellite Control Center has completed a health check of 52 in-orbit BeiDou navigation satellites (BDS) ahead of the Spring Festival holiday, the Chinese Lunar New Year, the center said Tuesday.

This is the center's first comprehensive operation management examination of all BeiDou satellites since the completion of the BDS-3 system for global users. With the help of a self-developed satellite health assessment system, the staff at the center analyzed key data of the satellites from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

"Any satellite malfunction may affect the navigation accuracy. Only by keeping the satellite in good working condition at all times can we assure they serve our daily life," said Lyu Pengliang, an engineer with the center.

Since it was put into service in July last year, the BDS-3 system has provided services for many industries, including transportation, agriculture and fishery.

The longest-serving satellite is the GEO-1 satellite of the BDS-2 system, which was launched on Jan. 17, 2010. "Customized health examination and diagnosis programs have enabled the BeiDou satellite to remain in service for three more years, despite its eight-year design life," said senior engineer Luo Chunyan.

During the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, which falls on Feb. 12 this year, the center will continue to carry out real-time monitoring of BeiDou satellites.