Pilot cadets fly advanced trainers to finish solo flight formation training

SHIJIAZHUANG, Feb. 10 -- A brigade with the Shijiazhuang Flight Academy of the PLA Air Force organized the solo flight formation training recently. The participants were the first batch of pilot cadets who were trained to fly advanced trainers directly after finishing training on primary trainers.

At the beginning, cadets operating wing planes followed the lead plane and took off in succession. After arriving in the designated airspace, the wingmen cooperated with the lead plane to practice echelon turns, and split-ups and rejoins of flight formation. Pilots in the formation used hand signals for cooperation and coordination.

Focusing on risk prediction and control, the commander and the instructors prepared detailed response plan for accidental cloud entry, radio failure, etc., to ensure that the pilot cadets can complete tactical actions safely.

It is reported that the solo flight formation training was specially organized to help the trainees gain more experience with new advanced jet trainers.