Chinese tracking vessel sets sail for monitoring missions in Indian Ocean

NANJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's tracking vessel Yuanwang-6 on Wednesday departed from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province for maritime spacecraft monitoring missions in the Indian Ocean.

The Yuanwang fleet will continue to carry out intensive and challenging maritime missions this year, and Yuanwang-6 alone will operate at sea for over 200 days, according to sources with the country's satellite maritime tracking and controlling authorities.

Before the voyage, staff members completed vessel maintenance, examined the ship's facilities and replenished its supplies.

Two other tracking ships in the fleet, Yuanwang-7 and Yuanwang-3, are preparing for follow-up missions.