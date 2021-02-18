Chinese astronauts start intensive training for space station missions

By Qiu Chenhui

BEIJING, Feb. 18 -- Recently, the first crew of Chinese astronauts to carry out manned flight mission during the construction process of China's space station has entered the intensive training phase, with focus on the extravehicular activities.

Based on the plan, China is to implement 11 missions from 2021 to 2022 and to complete the in-orbit construction of the space station around 2022, achieving the third-step goal of China's three-step strategic development plan for the manned space program.

At present, China's manned space program has entered the preparation phase for the construction of space station in an all-out manner. The development of the station's core module is progressing smoothly, with the assembly of combined sections and the deployment of ground equipment proceeding in order.

The first crew of astronauts for manned flight mission have completed the arduous training for a year and entered the homestretch with intensive training.