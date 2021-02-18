UN delegation evaluates performance of Chinese peacekeepers to South Sudan

WAU, South Sudan, Feb. 18 -- A UN delegation for the investigation of joint military-police operation capability inspected the 11th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to South Sudan (Wau) on February 15.

The delegates listened to the report on the work of the Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent and learned about their joint military-police operation capabilities, and then assessed their corresponding defensive and supportive capabilities.

In addition, the delegation conducted on-site inspections of the barrack infrastructures such as the ammunition, equipment and vehicle depots of the contingent, and then carried out a random check on the training items such as oil refilling of the transport vehicles.

The delegates extended New Year blessings to the Chinese peacekeepers, acknowledged the Chinese peacekeepers’ efforts, and said that the Chinese peacekeepers’ excellent performance under the current pandemic is truly worthy of acclaim.