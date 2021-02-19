Xi signs order promulgating regulations on int'l military cooperation

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order promulgating regulations on international military cooperation.

The regulations are of great significance for safeguarding China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, promoting global and regional peace and stability, as well as building a community with a shared future for humanity.

With 48 articles in eight chapters, the regulations specify the major tasks and scopes of international military cooperation.

The regulations also establish the planning, risk management, safeguard and assessment systems for international cooperation, as well as procedures and methods of organizing such projects.

The regulations will go into effect on March 1.