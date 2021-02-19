Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon passes UN military capability assessment

By Ding Wendong and Liu Pan

BEIRUT, Feb. 19 -- The 19th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer contingent to Lebanon passed with high standards the military capability assessment of the first quarter of 2021 conducted by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on February 17.

The UNIFIL inspection team paid particular attention to the examination of mine clearance and explosive removal, engineering and construction tasks, and the building of the Level 1 hospital. Being briefed on the Chinese peacekeepers’ participation in the UNIFIL's most dangerous "Blue Line" mine clearance and passage maintenance tasks, as well as in the reconstruction assistance operations after the Beirut blast, the inspectors fully affirmed the Chinese peacekeepers’’ professionalism and dedication.

Upon comprehensive inspection and evaluation, all the UNIFIL inspectors agreed that all indicators of the military capabilities of the 19th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer detachment to Lebanon met the standards.

Military capability assessment is an important task for the UN to regularly check whether peacekeeping forces have the capability to conduct peacekeeping tasks and deal with emergencies effectively. The evaluation involves a wide range of subjects, including 99 assessment items in 11 categories, such as combat training, equipment management and logistics support.