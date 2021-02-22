Web users punished for insulting martyrs without factual basis

BEIJING, Feb.22--Recently, China unveiled the details of the Chinese casualties involved in the border clash with the Indian military in Galwan Valley. The five PLA heroes touched all Chinese people. However, some Web users in China openly slandered and insulted the heroes without any evidence in order to get network traffic.

According to recent media reports, a person surnamed Qiu in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province, smeared the five heroes sacrificed or injured in the clash to cause an internet sensation on February 19. Being an Internet celebrity with more than 2.5 million followers on social media platform Sina Weibo, he caused an online furor by what he said. Qiu was arrested by local police on Saturday.

On February 20, a Web user in Beijing surnamed Chen published many messages slandering heroes on WeChat groups and was thus arrested on the same evening.

Besides, on February 21, a 25-year-old Web user surnamed Yang in Mianyang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, turned himself in to the local police and confessed his misdeeds for having insulted the martyrs the day before. He was given seven days of detention, according to a statement by the local police .

According to Article 26 of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Protection of heroes and martyrs , Civil liability is born in accordance with law for insulting, defaming or otherwise infringing on the names, likenesses, reputations, or honor of heroes and martyrs, that harm the societal public interest; where it constitute a public security administration violation, the public security organs will give public security administrative sanctions in accordance with law; where a crime is constituted, pursue criminal responsibility in accordance with law .

The police stated that cyberspace is not a lawless void and the police will resolutely punish the behavior of slandering and insulting heroes without factual basis according to law. In recent years, the persons involved in defaming heroes and martyrs have received severe punishment, fully showing that the Chinese rule of law has zero-tolerance for similar words and deeds.