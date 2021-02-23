Chinese Mission Spokesperson refutes UK remarks on human rights

Chinese Mission Spokesperson Liu Yuyin has refuted the erroneous remarks related to China by the Foreign Secretary of the UK during the 46th Human Rights Council.

He noted that China has always maintained that parties should conduct constructive dialogue and cooperation on human rights on the basis of equality and mutual respect adding that human rights should not be used to serve political ends, still less a tool to smear other countries and contain their development. "The Human Rights Council has no place for lies and deception. To our regret, the UK, Germany, Demark and Finland and a handful of other countries abused the platform of the high-level segment at the Human Rights Council today to spread false information, smear China and interfere in China's internal affairs. China firmly opposes and categorically rejects their remarks," he added.

The Chinese Mission Spokesperson also noted that," Xinjiang and Tibet, inhabited largely by ethnic minorities, are fine examples of human rights progress in China. China pursues an ethnic policy featuring equality, unity, ethnic regional autonomy and common prosperity. People of all ethnic groups are equal members of the big family of the Chinese nation, closely united like pomegranate seeds. Today, Xinjiang enjoys social stability, economic growth, ethnic unity, religious harmony, cultural advancement, and improvement of people’s livelihood. People of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang enjoy extensive rights and freedoms in accordance with the law. The so-called “forced labor” and “forced sterilization” accusations against Xinjiang are outright slanders and “lies of the century” fabricated by Western politicians. China welcomes people from around the world to visit Xinjiang, and see with their own eyes prosperity and happy life of the people in Xinjiang. We are staunchly opposed to any so-called “investigation” under the presumption of guilt."

He also said that since the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region came into force, Hong Kong has embarked on a transition from chaos to peace. Hong Kong citizens no longer feel threatened by turmoil and violence, and can better exercise their legitimate rights and freedoms in a safer environment. "Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law and no one stands above the law. We firmly support the law enforcement agency in Hong Kong in strictly executing the law. It should also be stressed that the Sino-UK Joint Declaration has never given any external force the right to interfere in Hong Kong affairs," he said.

He said the United Kingdom adopts double standards and is indulged in intervening in other countries' affairs, while turning a blind eye to systemic human rights violations at home. "The right to life and health of its people is ignored during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than four million people have been infected and over 120,000 lost their precious lives. A third of the families with children under 5 years old are living in poverty and millions of children are starving. The UK troops slaughtered innocent civilians and perpetuated torture in Afghanistan and Iraq, but the perpetrators, shielded by the UK government, remain at large. Racial discrimination, xenophobia and hate speech are rampant in the UK, and the rights of refugees and migrants are seriously violated." he added.

"China urges the UK and other countries to look into their own human rights problems, stop politicizing human rights, halt using misinformation and lies to stigmatize other countries, and make a real effort for the sound development of global human rights cause, instead of manipulating human rights issues to advance their own political agenda," Chinese Mission Spokesperson concluded.