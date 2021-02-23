Shanghai students get to learn about New Fourth Army

Ruan Wuchang, 92, honorary chairman of the research society on the history of the New Fourth Army in Shanghai, shares the history of the force with students at the Memorial of Guerrillas in Waigang county in Jiading district, Shanghai. [Photo by Gao Erqiang/chinadaily.com.cn]

Students from local primary and secondary schools in Shanghai's suburban Jiading district received a special lecture on the history of the New Fourth Army, a force led by the Communist Party of China during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).

During an activity on Tuesday, Ruan Wuchang, 92, honorary chairman of the research society on the history of the New Fourth Army in Shanghai, shared the history of the force with students at the Memorial of Guerrillas in Waigang county in Jiading.

The activity was part of efforts by the Shanghai Education Commission to integrate education on the Party's history with daily curriculum in the city's education reform.

"History is a valuable spiritual treasure of our nation and should be passed on to the next generation, especially the younger ones," said Ruan, who was also the former deputy commissar of the Shanghai Garrison of the People's Liberation Army.

Local students learn the Party history at the Memorial of Guerrillas in Waigang county in Jiading district, Shanghai. [Photo by Gao Erqiang/chinadaily.com.cn]

"We enjoy a happy life today. But the hardship in the past and the sacrifices made by our forefathers should be kept firmly in mind, so that the nation they created can remain true to its nature," he added.

Ruan, along with four other people from the research society and education authorities in Jiading district, were appointed as tutors for extra curriculum activities on the Party's history by the local authority.

Feng Shanshan, a sixth grade student from Waigang Middle School, was touched by the stories Ruan shared.

"Many veterans have visited the venue, and when they saw the historical photos and heard about the history through my interpretation, they would shed tears," said Feng, who has been a docent at the Memorial for a year.

"I am grateful to them for protecting the country and fighting for the peace and prosperity for us today. I will cherish my life and tell more people about the soil on which the country stands," she added.

Established in 1980, the research society on the history of the New Fourth Army in Shanghai is focused on research, publicity and education of the history of the Party and the People's Liberation Army.