633 cases of damaging military facilities and marriages tried and concluded in 2020

BEIJING, March 9 -- Zhou Qiang, president of China's Supreme People's Court, and Zhang Jun, procurator-general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate, respectively made a report to the plenum of the 4th session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 8.

Zhou Qiang expressed that in 2020, China's court system has been stepping up efforts to protect the rights of service members and to serve national defense and military reform.

According to statistics, in 2020, China's courts had tried and concluded 633 cases of damaging military facilities and marriages, as well as 10,418 military-related civil and commercial cases, which resolutely preserved the dignity and honor of the armed forces and service members and protected the lawful rights and interests of service members and their families.

Meanwhile, China's court system, in conjunction with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, released the policy to provide more judicial relief to ex-servicemembers in need. The military court system has also established a platform to help service members protect their rights, thanks to which 909 disputes have been resolved, retrieving RMB1.43 billion losses for the troops and the soldiers.

In Zhang Jun's report, he said in 2020, China's procuratorial organs have resolutely safeguarded national defense interests and the lawful rights and interests of service members and their families.

In 2020, lawsuits were filed against 381 people for damaging military facilities and marriages. The Chinese procuratorates have also worked with relevant departments to formulate the policy on providing more judicial assistance to ex-servicemembers. They helped 378 people (both on active service and decommissioned members) whose legal rights were violated, three times the number in 2019.

Moreover, a total of 151 public welfare lawsuits were handled last year concerning the protection of military-purpose land, environmental protection around barracks, air and riverway clearing for military activities, and maintenance of military facilities.