Chinese field hospital helps Argentina fight against pandemic

Argentine military personnel are on duty at a mobile field hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 25, 2021. The mobile field hospital, consisting of 13 trucks and donated by China, is expected to boost Argentina's medical capacity amid the ravaging pandemic. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- A mobile field hospital, consisting of 13 trucks and donated by China, is expected to boost Argentina's medical capacity amid the ravaging pandemic.

Each of the 13 trucks corresponds to a different function of the mobile hospital, including an operating vehicle, a first aid vehicle, an X-ray diagnostic vehicle, a biochemical lab vehicle, a sterilization vehicle and an energy supply vehicle.

There are also a water supply vehicle, a kitchen vehicle, a washing machine vehicle, an oxygen generator vehicle, a shower vehicle, a restroom vehicle and a tent support vehicle.

Along with the mobile hospital, four patient tents, 90 VHF portable radios and 15 VHF backpack radios were also donated.

The mobile hospital will be operated by the Argentine Army's Health Department in consultation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Argentina's Defense Ministry said in a press release.

The handover ceremony was held Thursday at the Campo de Mayo Military Base in northwest Buenos Aires, with participation of Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers Santiago Cafiero, Defense Minister Agustin Rossi, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti and Chinese Ambassador to Argentina Zou Xiaoli.

Cafiero thanked China for "the backing and support" and praised the donation as an action of solidarity, which reflects "a cooperative world vision on the part of the Chinese government."

Rossi expressed "deep gratitude and enormous joy" for the donation, which "is extremely important for Argentina's health system and military health."

"Argentina didn't have a self-propelled, portable and mobile hospital. We are incorporating it into the military health system, and obviously it will be available for" the Health Ministry, Rossi added.

The minister emphasized that the "mobile capacity of the 13 modules in trucks will allow us to reach different parts of Argentina immediately and precisely."

Vizzotti stressed that the mobile hospital is "a key tool in providing answers" amid the current situation, adding that it arrives at "a very relevant moment. It is a very important example of what international collaboration means."

The donation is another milestone in the two countries' cooperation against COVID-19.

On Thursday night, Argentina received its first batch of vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm.

In addition, medical teams from both countries have had in-depth exchanges since the outbreak of the pandemic.