Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon participate in joint transfer drill of COVID-19 patient

The 19th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon carries out a joint emergency medical rescue drill with multinational peacekeeping units under the UNIFIL on February 23, 2021.

By Lei Yang

BEIRUT, Feb. 25 -- The 19th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon carried out a joint emergency medical rescue drill on February 23 with multinational peacekeeping units including French air medical emergency team, Italian helicopter team and Brazilian ground support team under the UNIFIL.

The joint ground-air emergency medical rescue drill for COVID-19 patients was deployed by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for the first time. The drill scenario was the urgent transfer of a severe COVID-19 patient to the hospital in the mission area for treatment.

During the drill, the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent demonstrated excellent capabilities and professional means, which won praise from the UNIFIL inspection and evaluation team.

Through the drill, Chinese medical team members further improved their emergency response capabilities in the pandemic context, accumulated experience in carrying out joint ground and air rescue, and strengthened cooperation with local medical system.