NPC deputies and CPPCC members offer proposals on national defense

By Li Xuanliang and Mei Shixiong

BEIJING, March 9 -- During this year's two sessions, deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF), brought lots of opinions and suggestions based on their practical work and shared their concerns on the national defense and military development.

"In recent years, China has achieved major progress in information-based military development, laying a solid foundation for the new journey of national defense and military modernization," said He Lei, former deputy head and distinguished chief expert of the Academy of Military Sciences (AMS). "To fulfill the goal of basically achieving national defense and military modernization by 2035, we must comprehensively promote the modernization of military theories, army organization, military personnel, and weapons and equipment."

Yin Hao, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and senior researcher at the AMS Institute of System Engineering, noted that the military information network is a key infrastructure for the Chinese military to achieve mechanized, information-based, intelligent integrated development and secure victory in future warfare. He added that the military must take advantage of the important opportunities brought by technological development and gain the upper hand in developing information networks, so as to make contributions to building an intelligent military system.

Wang Haijiang, commander of the PLA Tibet Military Command, held that the Chinese military must on high alert to the security situations in neighboring regions and enhance its deterring and combat capabilities, pushing military modernization to a deeper and higher level through war preparedness.

"The upgrading of weapons and military equipment set higher requirements for military personnel's knowledge and capability," said Xi Chaofeng, deputy commander of a combat support battalion assigned to an air defense brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army. Since last year, Xi has visited several training grounds and deepened his awareness of the urgent need for new-type military personnel. He noted that with the accelerated transformation of the PLA Army, the artillery, air defense force and other branches of his Group Army have carried out equipment information module upgrading. "Without stable human resources support, it would be hard for us to catch up with the pace of transformation."

Wang Wenquan, Political Commissar of the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force, said that we should give priority to key projects regarding national defense and military development in military expenditures, focusing on key sectors and key links to avoid repetitive construction.

"Our military belongs to the people, so our national defense involves all Chinese people," said Feng Yi, Political Commissar of the Hunan Provincial Military Command. Focusing on realizing the goals of developing a prosperous country and a strong military at the same time, we must accelerate the coordinated, balanced and inclusive development of economy and national defense, to improve the capacity to build an integrated national strategic system.