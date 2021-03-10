Chinese military supports improvement of Hong Kong's electoral system

By Fei Shiting

BEIJING, Mar. 10 -- Recently, the delegation of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Chinese People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force attending the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) deliberated the draft decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in groups. Military deputies said in their speeches that the armed forces firmly support this major decision and deployment and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

The deputies said that the actions and activities of the anti-China disrupters and radical Hong Kong separatists in recent years have seriously damaged the constitutional order and the rule of law in the HKSAR, seriously challenged the authority of the Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, and seriously undermined national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as the overall stability of the Hong Kong society. Such actions must be resolutely opposed and effective measures must be taken to prevent and defuse risks. Since Hong Kong's ordinance amendment issue in 2019, the central government has formulated and implemented the national security law in Hong Kong to punish anti-China and radical Hong Kong separatist forces in accordance with the law. It quickly achieved the major turning point in Hong Kong from chaos to governance, effectively safeguarding national security and Hong Kong’s social stability, said the deputies.

The deputies believed that following the promulgation and implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong last year, revising and improving the relevant electoral system of the HKSAR at the national level is a necessary move to uphold and improve the “one country, two systems” principle and fully implement the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong”. It is necessary and imperative to safeguard national sovereignty, security, development interests, and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

The deputies expressed that China still faces many difficulties and challenges ahead with a severe security situation. The Chinese military must comprehensively strengthen the military training and combat preparations, respond to security risks in all directions and fields in a coordinated manner, and improve the strategic capability to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests.