China-Russia military technology cooperation reflects strategic mutual trust: Chinese ambassador

BEIJING, Mar. 11 -- The China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has entered a new era, said Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui in a written interview with Russia's Interfax on March 9.

In the interview, on the question of "Whether Beijing is interested in further military technology cooperation with Russia?", Amb. Zhang pointed out that China-Russia military technology cooperation is an important support for the bilateral relations and has maintained a high level of development. The cooperation not only conforms to the core interests of the two countries, but is also conducive to regional peace, stability and development, and is an essential guarantee for maintaining international strategic balance and world peace as well. The military technology cooperation between China and Russia embodies the strategic mutual trust and coordination.

Amb. Zhang stressed that with the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia, the military technology cooperation will undoubtedly endow the bilateral relationship with new connotations in the new era.