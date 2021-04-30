Xi sends greetings to working people nationwide ahead of Int'l Workers' Day

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's working people ahead of the International Workers' Day, which falls on Saturday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings and wishes on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The working people have risen to the challenges, working hard to overcome adverse circumstances such as the COVID-19 epidemic, thus contributing greatly to the development of the cause of the Party and the country, Xi said.

He called on the working people to take the lead in devoting themselves with full confidence to the great cause of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi urged the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of workers, and supporting and encouraging them to accomplish more achievements in the new era.