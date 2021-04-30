China's defense spokesperson expresses condolences to victims of sunken Indonesian submarine

BEIJING, Apr. 30 -- “We’d like to express our deep condolences to the victims of the sunken Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 and extend our sincere sympathies to the bereaved families,” said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for China’ s Ministry of National Defense, in a written statement released on Friday.

Ren said that, at the request of Indonesian government, the Chinese military has sent vessels to relevant waters of the Lombok Strait to assist Indonesia in rescuing the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine.