CCG initiates law enforcement actions for annual fishing ban

By Liu Xin

BEIJING, Apr. 30 -- The China Coast Guard (CCG), the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA), and the Ministry of Public Security jointly issued the "Liangjian 2021" law enforcement action plan for the summer fishing moratorium.

According to the plan, China’s coast guard forces at all levels, local fishery law enforcement agencies, and public security agencies will strengthen law enforcement and supervision of the summer fishing moratorium from May 1 to September 16.

The annual fishing ban is an important measure to protect marine fishery resources and strengthen the development of marine eco-civilization. China's Bohai Sea, Yellow Sea, East China Sea, and waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the South China Sea will enter the ocean summer fishing moratorium from May 1.

CCG will work closely with competent departments to improve mechanisms for information notification, intelligence sharing, situation consultation, as well as law enforcement cooperation.

During the operation, publicity and education activities on laws and regulations and summer fishing moratorium policies will be carried out, and typical cases and major cases will also be timely exposed.