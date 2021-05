BEIJING, May 10 - In order to implement President Xi Jinping's important pledge to make China's COVID-19 vaccines a global public good, with the approval of the Central Military Commission and at the request of the Hungarian and the Gabonese militaries, the COVID-19 vaccines assisted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were respectively delivered to the Hungarian military on May 8 and the Gabonese military on May 9.