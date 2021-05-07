Veteran voluntary service teams invited in community governance in Guangdong

By Ye Tingting

BEIJING, May 7 -- So far, there have been 4,023 voluntary service teams formed by more than 65,000 veterans in Guangdong Province, South China, according to the department of veterans affairs of the province.

The veteran voluntary service teams have participated in public security maintenance, pandemic prevention and control, and emergency rescue in communities, becoming an important force in grassroots-level social governance in Guangdong.

Among them, the "Battle Flag" rescue service team in Huizhou City has carried out more than 900 free rescues. Veterans in Shenzhen City have set up voluntary service teams of various professionals including art performance and medical clinics, etc.. In Zhuhai City, the veteran voluntary service has been integrated into the rural revitalization strategy.

The Guangdong Provincial Department of Veterans Affairs has formulated and issued the guidelines for veteran voluntary service work and established a special fund to provide support for veteran voluntary services. The fund has raised RMB 8.95 million so far.