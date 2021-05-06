Inflatable camping tents distributed to plateau troops

The inflatable camping tents are set up at the foot of snowy mountains. (Photo by Liu Yibo)

By Liu Yibo and Chen Pengfei

BEIJING, May 6 -- Recently, due to sudden drop in air temperature, the troops of a field medical post under the Xining Joint Logistic Support Center, who were conducting a training exercise on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, quickly pitched up inflatable tents for camping at a certain designated area.

According to Yang Ming, an officer of the Military Installation Construction Section of the Center, “the inflatable camping tent on trial this time is characterized by fast erection and efficient deployment, which can better support the troops in carrying out field missions.”

Besides, the newly developed inflatable camping support system has adopted a closed arched structure featuring high tensile strength and good stability. It consists of 11 functional modules, such as commanding, maintenance, accommodation, bathroom and dining, and has good performance in concealment and anti-reconnaissance, better catering for the needs of field camping.

The inflatable camping tent can maintain a constant indoor temperature in a harsh environment of -30 °C to -40 °C with wind and snow. It can be used to build a forward support base, and also be carried by troops in field operations to provide concomitant support.

In the past few days, in order to promote the camping support capabilities, the Center has been conducting installation and trial run of the inflatable camping support system at an elevation of nearly 5,000 m to test its support performance under severely cold conditions in the plateau areas, and further clarified the applicable environment and the establishment process of a forward support base.