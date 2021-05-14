CHINATop Stories

Chinese peacekeeping medical team to DRC passes UN operational effectiveness assessment

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Liu Yuyuan
Time
2021-05-14 11:32:21

BEIJING, May 14 -- On May 11, local time, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) dispatched inspectors to camps of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

They conducted comprehensive inspections on combat-readiness training, military medical service, weapons and ammunition, security management, vehicle performance and fire fighting facilities of the unit.

The Chinese contingent passed the assessment with high standards.

 

 

 

