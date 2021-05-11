New homemade emergency rescue equipment debut in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 11 -- The first Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction & Rescue Expo (EDRR) kicked off at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) on May 7. A number of new homemsde emergency rescue equipment debuted, showing the latest achievements in the systematic development of emergency rescue equipment made in China.

The 5-ton wing in ground-effect (WIG) aircraft AG930, independently developed by the Special Vehicle Research Institute of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), is a new type of water surface transportation equipment between the fixed-wing aircraft and high-performance vessel. with a high speed of 180 km/h . The aircraft is capable of carrying out search and rescue at an ultra-low altitude of 0.5 to 3 meters and quickly landing and implementing rescue operations once the target is located. It can rescue as much as eight people one time.

The Wing Loong-2H emergency relief UAV system independently developed by China features both long flying range and flight duration, huge loading capacity and excellent adaptedcapability. It can complete the multispectral disaster site investigation in extreme conditions such as "road collapse, power outage, and network outage".

The Wing Loong-2H meteorological UAV system can complete collection of three-dimensional meteorological parameters in plateaus and marine environments under strong convection weather and icing conditions.

The Wing Loong-10H offshore rescue UAV system can play an important role in quickly handling offshore emergencies, search and rescue support, and disaster monitoring and evaluation.

The Modern Ark fire-extinguishing aircraft is a fixed-wing aircraft for emergency rescue purpose that integrates forest fire monitoring, firefighting, emergency transportation and other functions. The development of the aircraft is to meet the needs for building a national emergency rescue system.

It is reported that this year's expo, with an exhibition area of 52,000 square meters, displays cutting-edge technologies and products in areas of emergency management, disaster prevention and mitigation, safety production and emergency rescue.