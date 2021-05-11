New regulations for military medical institutions to take liability insurance introduced

By Sun Xingwei and Lin Hongtao

BEIJING, May 11 -- Relevant departments of the Logistics Support Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC) have promulgated new regulations to standardize the coverage of military medical institutions in medical liability insurance recently.

After covering military medical institutions and medical personnel under the medical liability insurance in accordance with rules, the insurance companies shall bear the compensation liability in accordance with the agreement when financial compensation occurs due to medical malpractice.

The new regulations clarify that the insured are military medical institutions and the medical personnel who have the Doctor's License and are registered to practice in military medical institutions, including military personnel in active service, civilian personnel, regular staff and contract employees. Four companies that have won the public bidding can undertake the insurance services and implement separate management for the specific insurance business of military medical institutions.

The new regulations came into effect on May 1 this year. The inclusion of military medical institutions in medical liability insurance is conducive to preventing and resolving medical disputes, building a harmonious relationship between hospital and patient and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of both doctors and patients.