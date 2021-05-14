PLA introduces military apartment management specifications

By Sun Xingwei and Li Tian

BEIJING, May 14 -- To relieve the servicemen of the brouble of spending much time and energy in decorating their apartments in barracks, and to ease their financial burdens on the apartment decoration, relevant sub-departments of Logistic Support Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC) have standardized the interior decoration of military apartments, which will be piloted in different types of units across the military.

For newly-built and renovated apartments, all interior finish work will be completed during the construction process. The vacant apartments included in the distribution plan will be implemented standardized interior finish before distribution. Apartments being in use are allowed to undergo partial renovation based on the service life and current status of the fitment.

The interior finish covers indoor ceilings, floors, doors and windows, as well as kitchen and bathroom equipment, electrical lighting, heating and air conditioning facilities. In addition, oxygen supply devices will be installed in military apartments in the plateau areas. Centralized procurement and cost quota management for the standardized interior finish are introduced.

In accordance with the requirements of asset management, the military apartments will be put under closed-loop management of registration, inspection, vacation and handover. Re-decoration by the individuals without authorization is strictly prohibited.

It is learned that the pilot units are selected from units of various types including organs under the theater commands, brigades and regiments, military academies and hospitals.