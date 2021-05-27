China slams Australia for its provocative actions on Taiwan-related issues

BEIJIGN, May 27 -- "We express strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the recent provocative actions on Taiwan-related issues by Australia," said a Chinese defense spokesperson at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), made the remarks when asked to comment on the speeches speculating about war over Taiwan by some Australian politicians.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an integral part of China. Adherence to the one-China principle is the common consensus of the international community. Recently, the Australian side has taken a series of provocative actions, and some people have even incited confrontation and exaggerated the threat of war on Taiwan-related issues. Such actions are incredibly irresponsible, Tan said.

Currently, China-Australia relations are faced with serious difficulties, and the responsibility lies squarely with the Australian side. We hope the Australian side will not go further down the wrong path and can do more things conducive to the development of relations between the two countries and the two militaries, Tan added.